Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,351.43 ($17.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,408.50 ($18.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,955. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,137.50 ($14.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.63.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

