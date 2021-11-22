Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 42,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.