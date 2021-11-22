APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Reaches $19,157.18

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. APR Coin has a market cap of $19,157.18 and $11.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 93.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00121479 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

