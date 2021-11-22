Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.22

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

APYX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.