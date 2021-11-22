AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of City by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of City by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. City Holding has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

