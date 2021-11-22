AQR Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SWTX stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

