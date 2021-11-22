AQR Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 35.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Progyny by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progyny by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.35 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock worth $41,001,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

