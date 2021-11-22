AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

