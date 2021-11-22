AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 119.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.43. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

