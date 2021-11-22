AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,671 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AGR opened at $51.15 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

