Arden Trust Co Acquires 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,398.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

