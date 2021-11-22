Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.72 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

