Arden Trust Co Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

