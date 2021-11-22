Arden Trust Co Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $176.46 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

