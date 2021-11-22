Arden Trust Co Sells 102 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QCOM stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

