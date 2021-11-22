Arden Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 146,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $53.49.

