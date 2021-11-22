Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

NYSE TRV opened at $152.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

