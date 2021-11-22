argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $283.97

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $283.97, but opened at $273.56. argenx shares last traded at $273.13, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Get argenx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.