ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR opened at $10.29 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $922.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

