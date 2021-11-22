Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

