Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.