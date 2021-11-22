ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

ASGN stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.37. ASGN has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.