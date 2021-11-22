ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Update

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 751,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ASGN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,641. ASGN has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

