Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $91.73 million and $102.33 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.