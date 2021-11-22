Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $13.38. Astra Space shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 403,801 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

