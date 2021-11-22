Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $13.38. Astra Space shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 403,801 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.