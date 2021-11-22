Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $13.38. Astra Space shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 403,801 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.