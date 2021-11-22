Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. 14,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,243. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

