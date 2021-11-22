Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

