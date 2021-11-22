Atlantic Securities Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY stock opened at 10.05 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.