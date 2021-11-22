Atlantic Securities Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.
OTLY stock opened at 10.05 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
