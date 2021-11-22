Atlantic Securities Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $125.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective raised by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,500,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,302 shares of company stock worth $78,810,324 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

