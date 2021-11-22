Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 14th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

