Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.86

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.86 and last traded at $239.55, with a volume of 9004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

