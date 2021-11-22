AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 6.1% Higher

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 20,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 940,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.