Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research note on Friday.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

