Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36.
Autoneum Company Profile
