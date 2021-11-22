Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

