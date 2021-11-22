Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company's product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California."

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGR. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVGR stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

