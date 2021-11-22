Avondale Wealth Management Sells 194 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

