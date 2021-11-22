Avondale Wealth Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,829 shares of company stock worth $2,097,896. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.