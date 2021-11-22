Avondale Wealth Management Takes $218,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $174.88 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

