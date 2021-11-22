AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

