AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $20.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
