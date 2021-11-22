Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,793. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.