Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $100.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. 842,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,512. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

