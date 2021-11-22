Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $714,029.47 and approximately $60,302.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

