Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.28 ($13.95).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

