Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

