Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $5,716,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,721. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.05%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.