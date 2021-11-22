Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 298.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mattel were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

