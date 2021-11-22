Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 169,930 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

