Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 88,780 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

