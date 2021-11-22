Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 485.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,720,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

